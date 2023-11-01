Lions will have to be better against the run in playoff against Stampeders

The key to Calgary’s win was its running game. The Stampeders ran for 213 yards on 31 attempts in the contest, which was the Lions’ last at B.C. Place Stadium as they had a bye last week. B.C. still won the season series 2-1 en route to finishing second in the West Division and securing a home playoff game. But the Lions’ run defence will have to be much better Saturday for the club to advance to the conference final.

Stopping the run, though, has been a problem of late for B.C. Its past three opponents have rushed for more than 100 yards, with the Lions having allowed an average of 147 yards on the ground over that span.

B.C.’s Mathieu Betts, whose 18 sacks this season is the most ever by a Canadian player, had two in the three games versus Calgary. B.C. was ranked third in offensive points (26.1 per game) ahead of fourth-place Calgary (21.6). But if the Stampeders can effectively run the ball again, they'll keep the Lions’ potent offence off the field.East Division Semi-finalThe two teams return to Molson Stadium after the Alouettes downed Hamilton 22-20 there in last weekend’s regular-season finale. That gave the Als (11-7) a sweep of the three-game series with the Tiger-Cats (8-10).

Mitchell has started Hamilton’s last three regular-season contests, completing 22-of-35 passes (62.9 per cent) for 266 yards with three TDs and one interception. Veteran Matt Shiltz is also expected to see some playing time for the Ticats.

Shiltz has also rushed 23 times for 160 yards (seven-yard average) and a TD. He spent four seasons as a backup with Montreal.

