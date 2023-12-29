Line-Dancing Night at a Queer-Friendly Sports Bar in Montreal

It’s 8 pm on a Monday night at the end of August—one of those perfect warm late-summer Montreal evenings when the moon is plump and low-hanging and everyone seems to be out, eating and drinking on terraces and spilling out onto the streets. The last thing anyone would want to do is be in an upstairs enclosed space.

But I make my way up the time-worn wooden staircase that leads to Champs, a queer-friendly sports bar on Saint Laurent Boulevard, and find that the room is packed with people ready for Spurs, the bar’s new line-dancing night. Some patrons are sporting cowboy boots and denim vests, some are in tasselled shirts, but most, like me, are simply in jeans and a tank top. It’s already hot in here, and we haven’t even begun dancing yet. Our host for the evening, filmmaker Pat Kiely, stands on a platform at the front of the room holding a microphone and wearing worn-in black leather boots, white jeans and a short-sleeved collared shirt that has a whisper of Western vibe





