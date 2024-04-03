Linda Hachez: Beautifying Sudbury and Nurturing the Less Fortunate

Linda Hachez has done her part to beautify Sudbury while helping to nurture the less fortunate. She has contributed considerable time and effort to establish numerous community gardens. By teaching people how to grow their own food and cook it, she has nourished them. "Linda has supported a wide variety of environmental and horticultural initiatives throughout Greater Sudbury," said Wayne Hugli, the past-president of the Sudbury Horticultural Society.
"I have been particularly impressed with her work as co-ordinator of the Coniston Community Garden and the Sudbury Community Garden Network's Cultivate Your Neighbourhood projects, which connect students with the many benefits of gardening." "I want to make the world a better place," she told Sudbury.com recently. That goal seems to be getting harder and harder every day. A back injury has slowed her down but she is still gardenin
