Linda Evangelista reflects on the ups and downs of being one of the most iconic faces of the '90s

The Canadian model hailing from St. Catharines, Ont., was part of a wave of fashion models — often bigger and more recognizable than the brands they wore — who became brands in and of themselves. The supermodels, as they were known, were so big that they were often identified by just one name: Cindy, Naomi, Christy, Linda.
"When I hear young people say that they want to be famous and that their motive and for doing what they're choosing to do is to be famous, that disturbs me," she says.For Evangelista, fame was just a byproduct. She got into modelling because she really loved fashion. For her, fashion was a way of imagining a bigger world. In her early teens, she would buy fashion magazines, rip out the pictures, and tape them to her bedroom wall.
When she was 16, Evangelista had a brief, ill-fated attempt at having a modelling career in Japan. After finishing high school, she went to New York to try again."It was a little intimidating," she says of New York in the mid-'80s. "I was taught to use the subway and I stayed in a 'models' apartment' where there were four girls to a bedroom, eight girls to each apartment.
"I wore a wig for a photo shoot one day," she says. "Julien , the hairdresser, had put this very short wig on me. The photographer, Peter Lindbergh, fell in love with me in that wig … and he thought I should cut my hair. And then him and Anna Wintour thought I should cut my hair.… He said, 'I don't see how much more we could do with you with long hair,' which is ridiculous because, you know, Cindy Crawford has had long hair her entire career.
