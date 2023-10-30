Lillard Struggles as Bucks Fall to Hawks

Lillard, who scored 39 points in his Bucks debut on Thursday, failed to score in the first half, missing all seven of his shots, including four from 3-point range, He also committed six of the team’s nine turnovers.and draft choices, tallied his first points on a pull-up 3-pointer with 3:33 left in the third quarter. He shot 2 for 12 overall, 2 of 8 from behind the arc.didn’t play as the team monitors his workload in the three-time All-Star’s return from offseason knee surgery.

Milwaukee was sluggish from the start, missing seven of its first eight shots. Atlanta led 31-25 after one quarter after holding the Bucks to 38.5% shooting. The Hawks (1-2) pulled away in the second and led by as many as 23. They held a 68-47 lead at the half.

Young's early season shooting woes continued, as he shot 5 of 14. Young was 4 for 16 shots in Friday’s loss at home to the

