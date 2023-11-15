Lightweight Grand Prix Fighter Pitbull Prepares for Next Bout

Lightweight grand prix nearly four years ago but has gone 3-3 since. In that time, “Pitbull” won the Bellator lightweight belt, then lost it toFor less of a seasoned veteran than Freire, those ups and downs might be a serious distraction, but he responds with the equanimity of a man who has seen it all, professionally speaking. Heading into his next assignment, against“Despite alternating losses and wins, as well as injuries, I feel I’m in a good moment,” Freire said. “I beat Rizin’s champion.

He’s very dangerous. He always finishes his opponents and has very sharp jiu-jitsu. I have recovered from the injury that hindered my title defense . I’m very motivated. I’m coming off a win. It was a KO. It’s what people like to see. I am training well. I haven’t stopped training since. It has me very confident going into my next bout.” In Shabliy, who will enter their bout on the momentum of eight straight wins, “Pitbull” sees a dangerous foe, one he claims to have had on his radar for quite some time. “My next opponent, Alexandr Shabliy, is very tough,” he sai

