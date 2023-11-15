HEAD TOPICS

Lightweight Grand Prix Fighter Pitbull Prepares for Next Bout

Lightweight grand prix fighter Pitbull discusses his upcoming bout and his confidence despite alternating wins and losses. He also talks about his opponent Alexandr Shabliy and his dangerous fighting style.

Lightweight grand prix nearly four years ago but has gone 3-3 since. In that time, “Pitbull” won the Bellator lightweight belt, then lost it toFor less of a seasoned veteran than Freire, those ups and downs might be a serious distraction, but he responds with the equanimity of a man who has seen it all, professionally speaking. Heading into his next assignment, against“Despite alternating losses and wins, as well as injuries, I feel I’m in a good moment,” Freire said. “I beat Rizin’s champion.

He’s very dangerous. He always finishes his opponents and has very sharp jiu-jitsu. I have recovered from the injury that hindered my title defense . I’m very motivated. I’m coming off a win. It was a KO. It’s what people like to see. I am training well. I haven’t stopped training since. It has me very confident going into my next bout.” In Shabliy, who will enter their bout on the momentum of eight straight wins, “Pitbull” sees a dangerous foe, one he claims to have had on his radar for quite some time. “My next opponent, Alexandr Shabliy, is very tough,” he sai

