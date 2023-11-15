Lightspeed Commerce Confident in Hitting Financial Targets Despite Economic Uncertainty

Lightspeed Commerce CEO Jean Paul Chauvet remains confident in the company's ability to meet its financial targets despite economic uncertainty. Chauvet acknowledges that the upcoming holiday season may not be as strong for retailers due to the macroeconomic environment, but he is still expecting growth and hitting the set targets. Deloitte Canada reports a decrease in consumer spending intentions for this year's holiday season, with a focus on buying only essential items.

Lightspeed's CFO Asha Bakshani also notes the trend towards more frugal spending during the holidays

