Light Heavyweights Enthrall Fans with Five First-Round Finishes at PFL Las Vegas The Sheehan Show: 2024 PFL 2 Recap and Reaction

Sean is back to recap all the wild action from PFL 2: 2024 Regular Season, which featured a parade of explosive knockout finishes on Friday...

PFL Las Vegas Light Heavyweights Knockout Finishes

Light Heavyweights Enthrall Fans with Five First-Round Finishes at PFL Las VegasProfessional Fighters League’s second card of 2024 was held at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas witnessed light heavyweight and lightweight competitors go to war in a bid to earn a spot in the playoffs.

