Liberia's Boakai Closes In on Presidency With Most Ballots Tallied

Liberia’s Boakai is close to winning the presidency as most of the ballots have been tallied. The Federal Reserve's Collins states that further rate hikes are still a possibility. Italy successfully exits Moody's junk danger zone, which is a significant victory for Meloni. Hedge funds are becoming increasingly bearish on the Japanese yen, reaching levels not seen since April 2022. The debt package for Veritiv's buyout is sold after some last-minute adjustments. Alibaba's performance negatively impacts emerging-market stocks, which had their best month since January. The TSX index climbs 0.

Liberia ’s Boakai is close to winning the presidency as most of the ballots have been tallied. The Federal Reserve 's Collins states that further rate hikes are still a possibility. Italy successfully exits Moody's junk danger zone , which is a significant victory for Meloni . Hedge funds are becoming increasingly bearish on the Japanese yen, reaching levels not seen since April 2022. The debt package for Veritiv 's buyout is sold after some last-minute adjustments.

Alibaba 's performance negatively impacts emerging-market stocks , which had their best month since January. The TSX index climbs 0

