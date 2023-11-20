Liberals' unclear messaging on carbon tax puts them on defensive: pollster

The Liberals' unclear messaging on the carbon tax—a key component of their climate change file—is putting them on the defensive, especially since the Conservatives have been consistently clear on cutting the carbon tax, says pollster Nik Nanos. When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) announced on Oct.

26 a three-year national pause on the carbon levy applied to fuel for oil furnaces, it was subsequently reported by most media—including by The Hill Times—as a 'carbon price carveout for Atlantic Canadians who use home heating oil.' 'We have heard clearly from Atlantic Canadians through our amazing Atlantic MPs that since the federal pollution price came into force this summer replacing provincial systems, certain features of that pollution price needed to be adjusted to work for everyone,' said Trudeau, who made the announcement in the Commons foyer surrounded by members of the Liberal Atlantic caucu





natnewswatch » / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Conservatives go hard in the House on minister's 'elect more Liberals' carbon pricing commentThe federal government's handling of carve-outs to its carbon pricing plan dominated question period on Monday, seeing the Conservatives go hard at the Liberals over Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings' weekend comment about Western and Prairie provinces electing 'more Liberals' to have their voices heard.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Conservatives bring in double the money than Liberals in third quarterThe Tories raised just over $7-million in donations from around 42,000 contributors between July and September, a drop from the first two quarters in 2023

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Liberals and NDP accuse Conservatives of mounting 'attack' on energy workersDelegates walks past an image of oil workers at the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 67. / 22,5 Read more »

NDP fail to find support for home heating GST relief, motion defeated by Liberals and ConservativesA motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to permanently remove the GST from all forms of home heating was defeated Wednesday after the NDP failed to find support among any major party in the House of Commons.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Pressure mounts on Trudeau as polls show Liberals trailing ConservativesWith poll after poll suggesting the Liberals are trailing the Conservatives by double-digit margins, pressure is ratcheting up on Justin Trudeau to reconsider his plans to lead the party in the next election, say some former senior Liberals, but others say time is on Trudeau’s side and there’s a pathway for the prime minister to get out of this slump in the coming months.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 10. / 79,3 Read more »

Most Canadians worried about the Israel-Hamas war spreading, increasing hate incidents at home: Nanos surveyA large majority of Canadians say they are worried about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas spreading to other countries in the Middle East and beyond, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »