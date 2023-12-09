Liberals to Maintain Carbon-Pricing Regime Despite Conservative Protests

The Liberals will not abandon their carbon-pricing regime despite procedural protest tactics from the Conservatives. The Conservatives have pledged to challenge the Liberals on carbon pricing and put forward thousands of amendments. Voting continued through the night and into Friday evening.





