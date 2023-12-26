Liberals and NDP Could Reach Deal on Pharmacare, Former Staffers Say

There remains enough goodwill between the Liberals and NDP for those parties to reach a deal on pharmacare in time for their newly imposed winter deadline, say former staffers. But pollster Greg Lyle cautioned that even though it is in the best interests of both parties to avoid an election in the coming months, “that doesn't mean that they will.” On Dec.

14, the parties announced they had agreed to extend the deadline for passing legislation to create the framework for a national pharmacare program. The supply-and-confidence agreement between the two parties, established in March 2022, had called for that to be achieved by the end of 2023. The parties have now given themselves until March 1, 2024, to achieve this piece of their agreement. At the NDP’s fall policy convention, members voted in favour of a motion that instructed their leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.) that he should end the supply-and-confidence agreement if the government does not deliver on a pharmacare program New Democrats deem satisfactor





