Lheidli T'enneh elder tirelessly offers support at drop-in centre

Most of Bozoki’s work is done at the Fire Pit, PLN’s street-level outreach program that offers the most vulnerable people in downtown Prince George a safe space to go because that’s where she believes she is most needed.

The Fire Pit program was created to respond to the HIV/AIDS epidemic Northern BC communities are experiencing. The Fire Pit is a place where people can gather, learn, share and understand culture, health and community. It is a place where people can do crafts, artwork, have a bite to eat, join a talking circle, talk to supportive staff and get more information about health, HIV/AIDS and HCV.“If people see me do something, they know it’s safe to do, too,” Bozoki explained. “During the pandemic, I was the first one in the lineup to get my vaccination.

“From the first day I met Rosemary (Jamal, PLN’s program manager) she never ever called me by my name, I’m Auntie,” Bozoki smiled.“Everyone is welcome here. We are one big happy dysfunctional family.”

Lheidli T’enneh Elder Calls on Community to Support Street-Level Outreach ProgramLheidli T’enneh elder Billy Baker, a former substance user, is urging the community to donate to the Fire Pit, a street-level outreach program in Prince George. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Fire Pit provides support and meals to those in need. Baker has already raised over $2,000 and hopes to raise more to continue the program's important work. Read more ⮕

33 Y.O. Decides To Come On A Family Vacay Last Minute, Loses It After Learning His Share Went UpWoman asks if she is a jerk to 'exclude' her elder brother from family vacation for neverending hesitation. Read more ⮕

Quebec Government to Present Contract Offer to Public Sector UnionsThe Quebec government is expected to present a contract offer to public sector unions who are on the cusp of a strike. The negotiations have been ongoing for months, with the unions presenting their demands last fall and initial government offers coming last December. Quebec is offering workers a nine per cent salary increase over five years, with an additional lump sum of $1,000 in the first year. The unions are seeking a three-year contract with raises equivalent to the increase in the consumer price index plus two per cent in the first year, with further increases in the second and third years. Read more ⮕

Burnaby Tennis Club Receives Funding to Offer Free Tennis Sessions for Young GirlsTennis Canada has awarded Burnaby Tennis Club $5,000 to host free introductory tennis sessions for young girls during the winter months. The club aims to increase the participation of women in tennis and provide a safe and inclusive environment for non-competitive players. Read more ⮕

Quebec Government Offers 13.3% Wage Increase to Public Sector WorkersThe Quebec government proposes a 13.3% wage increase over five years for public sector workers, aiming to conclude negotiations with unions by December. The offer includes a 10.3% base salary increase and additional raises for specific job categories. However, union leaders representing 420,000 workers reject the offer and plan to proceed with a day-long strike on November 6. Read more ⮕

Marketmind: Fed week hopes for ailing small capsAnother Monday bounce in world markets sets up a Fed-dominated week ahead - although the U.S. central bank may not yet have a great deal to offer stock and... Read more ⮕