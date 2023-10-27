Lewiston Shelter-In-Place Order Lifted As Search Continues For Mass Shooting Suspect

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine officials have lifted a shelter-in-place order as the search for the suspect in the Lewiston mass shooting continues.

The announcements came as authorities scoured the woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams with sonar to the bottom of a river and scrutinized a possible suicide note Friday in the second day of their intensive search for an Army reservist accused ofA spokesperson for the state medical examiner’s office said the victims ranged in age from 14 to 76.

“We’re going to be all over the place,” Sauschuck said. “That’s not saying that we know that the individual is in this house, you know, in that house or they’re in that swath of land, this acreage.”A sign hangs from a business in Lewiston's downtown as the city grieves after a mass-shooting rocked the community. The search for the Maine man suspected of fatally shooting 18 people in Lewiston Wednesday night, and wounding 13 more, entered its third day on Friday. headtopics.com

Sauschuck said Friday that authorities were going to conduct extensive searches of the nearby Androscoggin River by air and boat, and that a utility was using its dams to lower the river in the area, but he made it clear that would not be their only area of focus.

The Cards have lived in Bowdoin for generations, neighbors said, and various members of the family own hundreds of acres in the area. The family owned the local sawmill and years ago donated the land for a local church. headtopics.com

Family members of Card told federal investigators that he had recently discussed hearing voices and became more focused on the bowling alley and bar, according to the law enforcement officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. When he was hospitalized in July in New York, Card had told military officials he had been hearing voices and said he wanted to harm other soldiers, the officials said.

