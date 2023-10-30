LETTER: A townie love story

My, it’s a funny thing about life. How one moment in time can change your life forever. That moment happened to my Aunt Katherine in 1952. She and one of her girl friends decide they were going to go to a popular dance hall in Kilbride. While there they saw two American soldiers in uniform.They chatted with these soldiers, had a few dances and when the night was over, one of the soldiers asked them if they needed a ride home.

Katherine was saying to herself that the soldier was too good looking to let go, so they agreed to take the ride.Katherine, who was 17 at the time, told the soldiers to let them out at the bottom of the street. She knew her mother would be looking out the window and both her mother and grandmother would take a fit seeing her getting out of a vehicle driven by two soldiers.

The soldier’s name was Gerry Kavanagh. Katherine, whose maiden name was Coady, began dating Kavanagh.Gerry, at age 16, along with his brother had left Newfoundland wanting to join the U.S. army. Gerry succeeded in becoming a member of the U.S. Airforce and stationed back in St. John’s, at Fort Pepperrell.When Katherine got married and moved away with her new husband, her mother said, “you’ll be back home in a year. headtopics.com

Gerry and Katherine did travel the world. Then came the Vietnam War. Gerry was a linesman then and did his service in Vietnam — often in the combat zone — keeping lines of communication open. He was awarded the bronze star and distinguished service medals.

After Vietnam he retired from the military and they settled in Pennsylvania where Gerry worked with the local telephone company. He was instrumental there in the advancement of fibre optics, and worked there for 20 years or so. He retired from that line of work and did some consulting work for awhile. headtopics.com

Gerry and Katherine then purchased a motorhome and every two or three years would return to Newfoundland and Labrador, and stay in Pippy Park in St. John’s.As you get older, you think less about the future and more about the past. Next thing you are having a coffee at your favourite hangout talking to a group of fellow seniors about the past and how good it was, and how tough it was.

