Less sun with a chance of flurries Thursday

In the afternoon, there is a decent chance of flurries in Calgary – especially between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. There won't be a huge accumulations to shovel, just trace amounts up to one centimetre, but it will make the roads and sidewalks slicker.Friday morning could start with a little freezing rain. Most of the freezing rain will be east of Calgary, but we could see a little here too.

Friday afternoon looks mainly sunny with a high of 7 C. Saturday is mainly sunny, but the chance of flurries returns on Sunday.Bev Kozdrowski sent a great picture she calls “Halloween in Calgary."Quintessential Calgary to have a snowman by the pumpkin. I am happy the little ones didn’t have to run through a snowstorm to get their treats. Enjoy the rest of the week with all the sugar everyone!

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NTVNEWSNL: Snow expected Wednesday night, and Thursday for central and western Newfoundland, Special Weather Statement in effectA Speical Weather Statement has been issued by the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander for the following areas: Current details: Early-season snowfall expected. Total snowfall: 5 to 10 cm, possibly higher amounts over higher terrain. Locations: central and parts of the west, southwest and northeast coasts of Newfoundland.

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: China to cremate 'outstanding' leader Li Keqiang on ThursdayExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: Lawyer says a Bitcoin ETF could be approved as soon as ThursdayOne lawyer has suggested that a spot BTC ETF could be approved as soon as Thursday during a special closed-door meeting at the SEC.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Lightspeed CEO’s attempt to win back investors faces test with Q2 earnings ThursdayLightspeed CEO once predicted the company would end up in a ‘Braveheart battlefield’ with Shopify, but now it is in a different fight

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Long-delayed Halifax Transit fare app available ThursdayExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Long-delayed Halifax Transit fare app available ThursdayExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕