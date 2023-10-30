Leonard, George school Wembanyama in rookie's first road game, lead Clippers over Spurs

Wembanyama was held to 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block. He committed five of the Spurs’ season-worst 25 turnovers.

It was a letdown for Wembanyama after he scored 15 points in his NBA debut against Dallas last week. He followed up with 21 points in an overtime victory against Houston. Russell Westbrook had 19 points and Ivica Zubac scored 16 for the Clippers, who had seven players in double figures. Westbrook and Zubac had a team-high eight rebounds apiece.Wembanyama was the only Spurs starter on the court to start the fourth when they trailed 93-60. But he checked out for good after playing 26 minutes and clapped for his teammates from the bench.

Westbrook — the French teenager's favorite player growing up — delivered a knee to Wembanyama's thigh in the third. The 19-year-old made 1 of 2 free throws, capping a stretch in which he scored five of the Spurs' seven points to leave them trailing 77-48. headtopics.com

After drawing a crowd to his warmup an hour before tipoff, Wembanyama got off to a mixed start. The 7-foot-3 star had a turnover on the Spurs' first possession, blocked Zubac and then missed two free throws.

Wembanyama tapped in an alley-oop pass from Zach Collins for his only two points of the first quarter. The Spurs were down by 12 before scoring their first points in the second on Wembanyama's hook. The Clippers led by 21 in the second quarter before Westbrook hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to send them into halftime ahead 56-37. He slapped hands with fans in the front row. headtopics.com

The Clippers raced to a 20-7 start, with George scoring nine points. His five steals were the most in a quarter in his career.Clippers: Host Orlando on Tuesday to end a stretch in which they play three of their first four games at home.

