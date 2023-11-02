Legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight dead at 83

He was nicknamed "The General" and his temper was such that in 2000 it cost him his job at Indiana. He once hit a police officer in Puerto Rico, threw a chair across the court and was accused of wrapping his hands around a player's neck.

Knight expected players to exceed expectations on the court and in the classroom. He abided by NCAA rules even when he disagreed with them, never backed down from a dust-up and promised to take his old-school principles to the grave.His disposition and theatrics, however, often overshadowed his formidable record, tactical genius and dedication to his players and the game, leaving behind a singular resumé.

When Knight retired in 2008, he left with four national championships (one as a player at Ohio State) and as the Division I men's record-holder in wins. He coached everyone from Mike Krzyzewski to Isiah Thomas to Michael Jordan. His coaching tree included Krzyzewski, who broke Knight's wins record; Alford; Lawrence Frank, Keith Smart, Randy Wittman and Mike Woodson, Indiana's current coach, among others.

Hazel Knight seemed to understand her son's temperament. Once, when Indiana was set to play Kentucky on television, two of Knight's high school classmates ran into her at a grocery store and asked if she was excited about the game, according to his biography, "Knight: My Story."He played basketball at Ohio State, where he was a reserve on three Final Four teams (1960-62).

