Legendary Basketball Coach Bob Knight Dead At 83

“We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored,” the family statement said. “We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.
Knight was mostly known as the volatile longtime coach at Indiana University, which won three national titles during his reign. He later coached at Texas Tech University.By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕
Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕
Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕
Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕
Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕
Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕