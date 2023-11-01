HEAD TOPICS

Legendary Basketball Coach Bob Knight Dead At 83

HuffPostCanada1 min.

Lydia is a HuffPost senior reporter in her hometown of San Francisco and a graduate of the University of Southern California's Annenberg School of Journalism. She has worked at HuffPost since 2013, when she was selected for that year's class of editorial fellows.

News Source

HUFFPOSTCANADA

“We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored,” the family statement said. “We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.

Knight was mostly known as the volatile longtime coach at Indiana University, which won three national titles during his reign. He later coached at Texas Tech University.By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our

Canada Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HUFFPOSTCANADA: These 3 Affordable Products Made My Vintage Tile Look Jaw-Droppingly NewJanie is a senior editor for HuffPost Life and HuffPost Shopping. She was the founding editor of HuffPost's Miami bureau, edited HuffPost's trends, locals and lifestyle teams, launched several Life verticals and previously worked for NBC, SB Nation, USF Graphicstudio and the Museum of Modern Art.
Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

HUFFPOSTCANADA: OOF: Fox News' Laura Ingraham Issues Awkward Mid-Show Correction On BidenOvernight Editor, HuffPost
Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

HUFFPOSTCANADA: ‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Charlamagne Tha God Spots GOP Speaker's 'Weird' X-Rated ClaimOvernight Editor, HuffPost
Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

HUFFPOSTCANADA: Stephen Colbert Gives New GOP Speaker Holy Hell In Epic Biblical SmackdownOvernight Editor, HuffPost
Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

HUFFPOSTCANADA: Ex-Trump Attorney Reveals Why Trump May Be In Jail Sooner Than Anyone ThinksOvernight Editor, HuffPost
Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

HUFFPOSTCANADA: The Spill-Resistant Coffee Thermos That A Clumsy Person Swears ByI'm a HuffPost Shopping writer who loves organization and problem-solving.
Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕