LeBron James Appreciates Toronto Fans After Lakers' Win

LeBron James praises Toronto fans after leading the Lakers to a 128-111 victory over the Raptors. Despite a left ankle injury, James scored 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting with nine assists and four rebounds.

He expressed his gratitude for the love and respect shown by Toronto fans throughout his career.

