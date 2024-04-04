Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Denies Money Laundering Allegations

Lebanon 's billionaire caretaker prime minister has denied all allegations of money laundering after a complaint was filed in France by two anti-corruption groups this week. The complaint against Najib Mikati was formally filed Tuesday to France ’s National Financial Prosecutor’s office by French anti-corruption non-governmental organization Sherpa and the Collective of Victims of Fraudulent and Criminal Practices.

In a statement, Sherpa said the objective is to “shed light on the conditions under which Lebanese political figures like Najib Mikati accumulated considerable wealth and on the role of financial intermediaries who facilitated these acquisitions.” The group said it drew the attention of French prosecutors to the conditions under which Mikati “has accumulated significant assets in France. The complaint also questions the origin of the funds that transited through the French banking system

Lebanon Prime Minister Money Laundering Allegations Complaint France Anti-Corruption Wealth Financial Intermediaries

