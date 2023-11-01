Lease signed for Halifax-area shelter site, province yet to disclose location

Community Services Minister Trevor Boudreau says the lease has been signed, but he won’t share the location — at least for now. “HRM is doing some safety inspections and we’re trying to get it all set up, and we’re working with the service provider,” he told reporters Wednesday. “We’ll be announcing that as soon as we can.”Asked if it will be open in November, Boudreau said, “Yeah, that is the plan. Absolutely.”

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage recently told Global News he hopes people living in tents at Grand Parade or Victoria Park will be able to stay at the shelter when it opens.“Hopefully, those will be the folks who get the opportunity to move to that new location,” Savage said Oct. 27.

The province announced $1.8-million for three shelters — the other two in Bridgewater and Amherst — last month. A government spokesperson confirmed Wednesday the Bridgewater shelter, which will have 15 beds, is set to open Nov. 15, while the 20-bed Amherst location opened Oct. 1.They will offer single occupancy rooms, with bathroom and laundry units on-site. 100 of the units will be in the HRM, with the others dispersed across the province.

“As soon as we had the OK for the Pallet shelter approvals, we were moving forward with it,” he said. “My understanding is there’s a number of other jurisdictions that are also in line for it. So, that may be some of the turnaround time.”Boudreau declined a suggestion that the provincial cabinet shuffle in September had anything to do with the timing of the order. Asked if he regretted not placing the order sooner, Boudreau said, “We moved as quickly as we could to get this order in place.

