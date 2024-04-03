Leaked memo sparks debate over drug use in northern B.C. hospitals

A leaked memo telling health care workers in northern B.C. that patients can use drugs while in their rooms and keep knives under four-inches sparked a heated debate in the provincial legislature Wednesday afternoon. But the Ministry of Health says that the Northern Health “should have reconsidered how it phrased this memo” with actual policy superseding the “guidance” offered in the memo.
The memo, dated July 7, 2023, provides guidance to Northern Health staff following what it calls an “increase in admissions of patients with possession of substances and using substances while in hospital.” Hospital workers are told that the decriminalization of drugs means that staff should neither be searching patients’ personal belongings for substances nor taking them away if found. “These can remain with the patient,” it reads. “Patients can use substances while in hospital in their rooms — they can either be provided with a Narcan kit or have one availabl
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »
Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »