Leaked Israeli draft paper suggests forcing 2.3M out of Gaza

CBCNEWS: Leaked document fuels concern Israel plans to push Palestinians from Gaza into EgyptPalestinians arrive at Rafah, the border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

GLOBALCALGARY: Israeli Strike Kills Dozens in Gaza, Including Hamas CommanderAn Israeli airstrike in the Jabaliya camp in Gaza resulted in the deaths of dozens of people, including a Hamas commander. The exact number of casualties is unknown. The strike highlights the increasing casualties as Israeli troops advance deeper into the northern Gaza Strip. Israel has vowed to crush Hamas' ability to govern Gaza or threaten Israel.

YAHOOFINANCECA: Watch: Israeli Troops Advance Inside the Gaza StripFootage released by the Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday is said to show troops, tanks and armored bulldozers operating inside the Gaza Strip. Photo: Israel ...

GLOBEANDMAIL: Morning Update: Israeli ground forces move deeper into Gaza; Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefireIsrael’s Prime Minister said he has no plans to resign, despite facing mounting anger over military not preventing Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants

CTVNEWS: Israeli ground forces attack Hamas targets in north as warplanes strike across GazaIsraeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza as warplanes strike across the sealed-off territory. Buoyed by the first successful rescue of a captive held by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire.

