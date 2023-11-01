Leaked document fuels concern Israel plans to push Palestinians from Gaza into Egypt

The third option, the evacuation of civilians in Gaza to Sinai, would "yield positive, long-term strategic outcomes for Israel," the document stated."In the first stage, tent cities will be established in the area of Sinai," it reads. "The next stage includes the establishment of a humanitarian zone to assist the civilian population of Gaza and the construction of cities in a resettled area in northern Sinai.

He believes there is no chance they would ever be allowed to return and that it would set "a very dangerous precedent" for all Palestinians. The United Nations describes it as "a purposeful policy designed by one ethnic or religious group to remove by violent and terror-inspiring means the civilian population of another ethnic or religious group from certain geographic areas."

Israeli-American historian Gil Troy, a history professor at McGill University in Montreal, cautions against the suggestion that Israel plans to "transfer" Palestinians out of Gaza, saying the concept paper is "not even a plan that is being actioned, but simply it's a thought.""I think in the wake of the savagery of Oct. 7, Israel has to create a much bigger buffer zone between the Gazans and the Israelis on the Gaza corridor," he said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated that right of self-defence and "unequivocally" condemned Hamas, but he expressed strong concerns.Whether or not Israel can or will carry out such a plan, the leaked document argued there would be a need to win over international support for a relocation of Palestinians.

