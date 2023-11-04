Leafs' Liljegren injured after tripping incident, team vows to address lack of physical response

The 24-year-old was injured in the first period of Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss in Boston after getting tripped by Bruins forward Brad Marchand and falling awkwardly into the boards. No penalty was called on the play. Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said he"hated everything about" his team's lack of a physical response when asked about the incident Saturday morning ahead of a visit from the Buffalo Sabres.

Toronto enforcer Ryan Reaves, who was brought in to add toughness to a roster that was pushed around at times during last spring's second-round playoff loss to the Florida Panthers, said the issue had been addressed internally and would be"changed going forward." The Leafs recalled defencemen Max Lajoie and Simon Benoit from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies with Liljegren out for the foreseeable future. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2023. The Canadian Pres

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYFACEOFF: Maple Leafs’ Timothy Liljegren leaves game with lower-body injuryLiljegren left

Source: DailyFaceoff | Read more »

DAILYFACEOFF: Maple Leafs place Timothy Liljegren on LTIR, recall Simon Benoit and Max LajoieLiljegren was averaging 19:23 of ice time in his first nine games of the season.

Source: DailyFaceoff | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAIL: Why William Nylander is choosing to stay in Toronto says a lot about the Maple LeafsNylander can make more money elsewhere, but it comes down to pressure, and in Toronto there is none

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAIL: DeBrusk, Coyle score in the shootout, leading the Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Maple LeafsJake DeBrusk, Charlie Coyle score in shootout as Boston Bruins edge Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

TSN_SPORTS: Leafs’ Liljegren likely to miss 'significant time' with lower-body injuryRight-shot defenceman Timothy Liljegren, who plays on Toronto’s second pair and second power-play unit and also on the penalty kill, is out of the lineup for the foreseeable future, Mark Masters writes.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Leafs' Liljegren out long term, Simon Benoit and Max Lajoie recalledExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »