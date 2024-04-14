Leafs lack urgency early in disappointing home finale vs. desperate Wings

Leafs lack urgency early in disappointing home finale vs. desperate WingsOhgren scores first career goal to lead Wild past SharksRockets beat playoff-bound Clippers to salvage a .500 recordPritchard scores career-high 38 as Celtics top WizardsWhite Sox fall to franchise-worst 2-13 after blowout loss to RedsHolliday's first hit helps Orioles rally past BrewersFrom ESPN: Ten things to remember about O.J.
SimpsonHarris to sign one-day deal, retire as Blue BomberDuke coach-in-waiting Scheyer: Goal is to 'win the whole damn thing' for KrzyzewskiOsaka's win gives Japan edge in Billie Jean King Cup qualifiersWTA on TSN: National Broadcast ScheduleMust See: Scheffler claims second Green Jacket in three yearsConners, Hadwin fall further out of contention at MastersMust See: Lowry hits first eagle on hole 14 in eight yearsFive reasons Alonso's team beat Bayern to the German...
Toronto Maple Leafs Detroit Red Wings Lack Of Urgency Disappointing Loss Desperate Final Home Game
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »
Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »
Red Wings get crucial win over Leafs in OT; Matthews scores No. 69Dylan Larkin scored on a power play 41 seconds into overtime as the Detroit Red Wings topped Toronto 5-4 on Saturday to grab two huge points in the Eastern Conference playoff race despite Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews bagging his 69th goal of the season.
Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »
Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »
Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »