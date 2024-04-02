Leafs' Defence-by-Committee Approach, Blackhawks' Bedard Named NHL Rookie of the Month, Booker Scores 52 Points

The Toronto Maple Leafs are taking a defence-by-committee approach in their quest for a playoff run. With injuries to key defencemen, the Leafs have relied on a group effort to fill the void. Meanwhile, Chicago Blackhawks centre Bedard has been named NHL rookie of the month for March. In other news, Devin Booker scored 52 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Toronto Raptors are expecting Barrett and Quickley to return from injury for their game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Toronto Blue Jays' inconsistent offence is raising concerns for the rest of the season. The Houston Astros' Blanco threw the first no-hitter of the season to defeat the Blue Jays. Warner and McAfee analyze the 2024 QB draft class. Veteran Harris assures he will be ready for the start of the Riders camp. Dumoulin-Duguary brings his army experience into football with hopes of being drafted into the CFL. Linebacker Dublanko shares Singleton's advice and participates in the CFL draft combine. Chad Kelly faces more controversy after a social media video. Duke coach-in-waiting Scheyer aims to win the NCAA championship for Krzyzewski. Sinner defeats Dimitrov to win the Miami Open title. Canada's Dabrowski and Routliffe reach the doubles semifinals at the Miami Open. Defending champion Medvedev wins his 350th career match to reach the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. The PGA tour continues

