Lawyers barred from practising law in Canada for 3 years after Manitoba judge followed in 2021

Two Alberta lawyers charged with attempting to obstruct justice have been prohibited from practising law anywhere in Canada for three years as part of a deal with Manitoba prosecutors that saw their charges stayed.Randal Jay Cameron and John Carpay were charged after the Manitoba judge who presided over their case challenging COVID-19 restrictions was followed by a private investigator in 2021. (JCCF.
Court of King's Bench Justice Shane Perlmutter accepted the application for a common law peace bond in the case during a court appearance on Friday, when he said the accused demonstrated "unprofessional, unethical and dishonourable conduct" in hiring the investigator.
Defence lawyers Saul Simmonds and Alex Steigerwald said their clients didn't intend to obstruct justice or intimidate when they hired a private investigator to follow Glenn Joyal, chief justice of the Manitoba Court of King's Bench.
Both were previously fined by the Law Society of Manitoba and barred from practising in Manitoba after a disciplinary hearing by the regulatory body.