Lawyer's Office Manager Testifies in Sexual Assault Trial

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — On Monday Robert Regular’s defence team called his longtime office manager and accountant as their first witnesses at trial, taking the court through appointment schedules and invoices from his law firm, starting from the time he is accused of having sexually assaulted a young female more than a decade ago.

She testified he assaulted her a second time when she was 15, pregnant and in an abusive relationship, and had retained him as her lawyer when child services presented her with a warrant to take her baby as soon as it was born. She described Regular assaulting her during a meeting in his office. On cross-examination, prosecutor Deidre Badcock asked Haines if she would be able to tell whether someone had altered Regular’s calendar in the computer system before printing it out. She said no.

Sexual Assault Trial Lawyer Office Manager Accountant

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Shameful': Human rights lawyer calls out N.S. for nation-trailing welfare ratesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

“Blatantly Discriminating”: HR Manager Enacts New Rule Severely Limiting Employee Sick DaysEmployees were furious after a new HR manager decided that 6 sick days a year is enough.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Former Victoria lawyer disbarred, ordered to pay $49,075Despite retiring and handing in his licence, lawyer Lindsay Ross has been disbarred by the Law Society of B.C.: 'Misconduct cannot be avoided simply by resigning from the Law Society'

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Top Pictet Fund Manager Sees Biotech Stocks Joining AI-EuphoriaArtificial intelligence is set to help bring years of biotech stock underperformance to an end, according to a top European fund manager.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Plus-Size Employee Causes Drama After Her Manager Refuses To Get Her A Non-Uniform ShirtWork uniforms are a very contentious topic. Some employees love ‘em while others think that they’re far too restricting and stifle individuality.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Edmonton finalizing severance for city manager — the 7th high-ranking official to depart in a yearThe City of Edmonton is finalizing severance details with Andre Corbould, as the city manager suddenly leaves his position after three years on the job.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »