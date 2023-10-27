Lawyer for Deer Lake man charged with murder asks for time to review disclosure

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireThe Crown has completed vetting the disclosure in the case of a Deer Lake man charged with murder.

Justin Campbell, 33, is accused of killing Eva Banfield, who was also from Deer Lake, and stealing money from her sometime between Aug. 30 and Sept. 7.During an appearance in provincial court in Corner Brook on Friday, Oct. 27, Crown attorney Kate Ashton said the disclosure package had been sent to Campbell’s lawyer, Jonathan Regan.

Regan asked the court for time to receive and review the material and Campbell’s case was set over to Nov. 15. Campbell appeared via teleconference from the Bishop’s Falls Correctional Centre, where he is being held on a consent remand. headtopics.com

