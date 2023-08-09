Lawyer disputes 'occupation' label for 'Freedom Convoy' protest

Lawyer for Tamara Lich disputes the use of the term 'occupation' to describe the 'Freedom Convoy' protest. Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are on trial for counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation. Defence argues that their actions were not illegal. Crown presents evidence of the disruptive nature of the protest, which caused gridlock in downtown Ottawa.





GlobalCalgary » / 🏆 50. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tamara Lich case not a trial of the ‘Freedom Convoy,’ says defence lawyer | National NewswatchNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views. Make it a daily habit.

Source: natnewswatch - 🏆 58. / 59 Read more »

Tamara Lich case not a trial of the 'Freedom Convoy,' says defence lawyerThe lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is warning the court that the upcoming trial on her criminal charges should not put the entire convoy on trial. ottnews

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Tamara Lich case not a trial of the ’Freedom Convoy,’ says defence lawyerThe lawyer for \u0022Freedom Convoy\u0022 organizer Tamara Lich is warning the court that the upcoming trial on her criminal charges should not put the entire convoy on trial.

Source: OttawaCitizen - 🏆 21. / 68 Read more »

Tamara Lich case not a trial of the ’Freedom Convoy,’ says defence lawyerThe lawyer for \u0022Freedom Convoy\u0022 organizer Tamara Lich is warning the court that the upcoming trial on her criminal charges should not put the entire convoy on trial.

Source: ottawasuncom - 🏆 4. / 92 Read more »

Tamara Lich's trial is not a trial of the Freedom Convoy, defence lawyer tells courtLich and fellow organizer Chris Barber are co\u002Daccused of mischief, obstructing police and counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation

Source: nationalpost - 🏆 10. / 80 Read more »

Tamara Lich's case not a trial of the 'Freedom Convoy,' says defence lawyerThe lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich warned the court Tuesday that the upcoming trial on her criminal charges should not put the entire convoy on trial.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »