Lawsuits Filed Against Lexington Police Department for Unjust Targeting and Arrests

The police department in Lexington, Mississippi, is the target of multiple lawsuits by residents who say that they have been unjustly targeted and arrested by the law enforcement agency. A lawsuit filed this week by Julian, a civil rights organization based in Mississippi, alleges that the city of Lexington, a predominantly Black rural town, and its police department have harassed and abused Black residents for years.

Julian also filed a federal lawsuit in 2022 against the city after its former police chief Sam Dobbins was caught on tape making several racist comments ― including bragging about shooting a Black suspect 119 times. This week’s lawsuit alleges the city of Lexington was complicit because the mayor and other officials ignored the misconduct. It alleges that Dobbins threw out police citations against white residents while targeting, arresting, threatening and harassing Black residents





