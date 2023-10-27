Lavish Estate Fit For Royalty Listed In Lawrence Park South

Details like the European style design, 3+ fireplaces, theatre room, and wine cellar at 22 Hillhurst Boulevard truly set this house apart.22 Hillhurst Boulevard

truly set this house apart. The design, by Stan Makow and Associates, delivers all the amenities and opulent feel of a stately manor, but in a way that remains both modern and classic, and still feels like home.

With over 5,600 square feet, this 2-storey house is equipped for families of any size, featuring 4+1 bedrooms and 6+1 baths. The entire space has been intentionally crafted, featuring high ceilings, big windows, and detailed finishes like marble countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and an elegant, central staircase.Upon first entering the home, a lounge area with large windows and bright interiors welcomes you. headtopics.com

A separate entry then leads into the kitchen and family room, providing a more informal feel and adding a homey touch to the noble space. In the family area, large windows and double doors, which lead out into the charming backyard, bring in natural light and create a flowing indoor-outdoor feel. The backyard itself offers a private, fenced-in oasis, with a large deck, lush green landscaping, and a gazebo that’s practically made for perfect summer evenings.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Just 15 minutes away from Yorkville and 10 minutes from public transit or Highway 401, and with top-ranked schools in the area, this home is perfectly situated. Its amenities and thoughtful design take day-to-day living and elevate it to a level of indulgence fit for nobility."Outraged": UDI Calls For Provincial Review Of Metro Vancouver Over DCC Hikes headtopics.com

