Laurentian University Launches Online Master of Health Administration Program

In the ever-evolving healthcare landscape in Ontario, the demand for skilled professionals equipped with advanced knowledge and leadership capabilities is essential. Laurentian University’s Master of Health Administration (MHA) program is designed for students to gain knowledge and expertise in the field of healthcare administration exclusively in an online format. Professor Roberta Heale DNP/PhD is a nurse practitioner who took the lead in establishing the MHA program.

Heale says, “It’s a unique, comprehensive, and accessible graduate program that is a partnership between the graduate Nursing and Master of Business Administration programs at Laurentian. It’s designed not only to meet the needs of nurses but all other healthcare professionals who want to advance from clinical to healthcare administration.” Laurentian’s MHA program stands out as a pivotal opportunity for professionals in the healthcare sector. The course work covers a wide array of topics including healthcare management, finance, policy, ethics, labour relations, and strategic plannin





SooToday » / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lady Gaga: The Master of ReinventionHere, Lady Gaga opens up about starting Haus Labs, her relationship with self-care, feeling beautiful and doing things her way. ELLECanada

Source: ElleCanada - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

Eyeshadow Tutorials: Master the Art of Applying Eyeshadow with These Easy-to-Follow TechniquesLearn how to apply eyeshadow like a professional with these easy-to-follow tutorials. From the cut crease to the halo eye, discover the coolest techniques and the products you'll need to replicate them.

Source: FashionCanada - 🏆 35. / 63 Read more »

Toronto Metropolitan University Investigates Allegation of Students Wearing Hamas ClothingAn allegation that two students attended a law class at Toronto Metropolitan University last week wearing Hamas clothing is being investigated by the esteemed academic institution.

Source: TheTorontoSun - 🏆 23. / 68 Read more »

Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy: A Transformative Approach for Mental HealthLearn about the transformative approach of Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) and how it improves mental health through rapid alleviation of depressive symptoms and enhanced receptivity for effective psychotherapy.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Calcium and Vitamin D Supplements May Harm Bone HealthExceeding the recommended doses of calcium and vitamin D supplements can be harmful to bone health, according to orthopedic specialists. It is important to be aware of the optimal dose for each age group.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Former investigator highlights disruptions to mental health care in Canadian jailsCanada's former correctional investigator, Howard Sapers, testified at a coroner's inquest about the significant disruptions to health care experienced by people with mental illness when they are taken into custody. The inquest is examining the death of Soleiman Faqiri, a mentally ill man who died in an Ontario jail after a violent struggle with correctional officers.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »