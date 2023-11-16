HEAD TOPICS

Lauren Hutton: The Original Supermodel

TorontoStar1 min.

Lauren Hutton, the original supermodel, celebrates her 80th birthday and reflects on her groundbreaking career in the fashion industry.

Lauren Hutton, Supermodel, Fashion Industry, 80Th Birthday, Groundbreaking Career

Before Linda, before Naomi, before Cindy and Christy … there was Lauren. Lauren Hutton, of course. The original jeans-and-tee girl, who also happened to be the highest paid model in the world at one point — appearing on the cover of American Vogue 27 times, and even earning the first million-dollar contract for a beauty campaign (for Revlon) — she upended the economics of her industry and created the template for a DIY career.

And in this current moment for all things 1990s Supermodels — a reconsideration and recontextualization of them happening largely because of that spiffy, new docu-series “The Supermodels” on AppleTV+ — I have been thinking a lot about Hutton, of an even earlier era. She deserves her due! Alas, what better time than this week, as she celebrates her 80th birthday? Puts the oh-la-la into octogenarian! “Every 10 years, I reread everything I read and loved befor

