Lauren Hutton: The Original Supermodel

Before Linda, before Naomi, before Cindy and Christy … there was Lauren. Lauren Hutton, of course. The original jeans-and-tee girl, who also happened to be the highest paid model in the world at one point — appearing on the cover of American Vogue 27 times, and even earning the first million-dollar contract for a beauty campaign (for Revlon) — she upended the economics of her industry and created the template for a DIY career.

And in this current moment for all things 1990s Supermodels — a reconsideration and recontextualization of them happening largely because of that spiffy, new docu-series “The Supermodels” on AppleTV+ — I have been thinking a lot about Hutton, of an even earlier era. She deserves her due! Alas, what better time than this week, as she celebrates her 80th birthday? Puts the oh-la-la into octogenarian! “Every 10 years, I reread everything I read and loved befor

