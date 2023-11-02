Latin America ramps up condemnations of Israel's attack on Gaza

Argentina, home to Latin America's largest Jewish community, Peru and Mexico lambasted the Israeli attacks, which the Gaza government in the Hamas-controlled territory said had killed nearly 200 people.The criticisms come a day after Bolivia cut diplomatic ties with Israel over its bombardment and siege of Gaza and mounting civilian casualties, while Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to the country.

"Peru condemns, and will continue to condemn, violence from wherever it comes from," the South American nation's foreign ministry said in a statement. Mexican diplomat Alicia Buenrostro, speaking at a U.N. emergency special session on Gaza, called for the"occupying power" of Israel to cease its claim to the Palestinian territories, arguing for a two-state solution."The humanitarian situation in Gaza is more alarming by the day," Argentina's foreign ministry also said, urging Israel to allow aid into the occupied territory.

The three countries called for the release of hostages captured by Palestinian militant group Hamas. Both Argentina and Peru have said co-nationals of their countries have been killed in the conflict, while Mexico says it has co-nationals among the kidnapped.

In recent days, Israel has rebuffed even its closest allies - among them the United States - over pleas to pause the violence, vowing to destroy Hamas which attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Israel said more than 1,400 Israeli were killed and more than 200 taken hostage in the surprise attack.

