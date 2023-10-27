‘Large-scale’ Palestinian, Israeli demonstrations expected in Toronto this weekend

WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw says officers have seen a stark increase in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents since fighting began between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East. Mark Carcasole reports – Oct 19, 2023“Large-scale” demonstrations related to conflict in the Middle East are expected in Toronto this weekend, police say, prompting an increased officer presence and a warning from the deputy chief that “hate-motivated” behaviour won’t be tolerated.

She said the public will continue to notice an increased police presence in demonstration areas and in neighbourhoods across the city. “While the Toronto Police Service will be present to ensure lawful demonstrations, we want to be very clear we will not tolerate any intimidation, any harassment or any hate-motivated behavior aimed at specific communities in our city,” Pogue said.

“We will always aggressively pursue any alleged or suspected cases of hate crime or violence in our city, including the recent arrest that we announced today.”after a person was attacked when they approached another person who was removing “materials in support of Israel” from downtown telephone poles. headtopics.com

What constitutes hate speech is “complex,” Pogue said, and does require consultation with the Ministry of the Attorney General. The Toronto Police Service notes that charges for the wilful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide require the Attorney General’s consent and the hate crime unit works with investigators in seeking that consent, if applicable.If a criminal offence such as assault or mischief is motivated by hate, police will consult with the Crown. If the person is convicted, motivation will be considered an aggravating factor in sentencing, police say.

“As a police service, we put a number of things in place as things have been escalating,” Pogue said. “We’ve enhanced our hate crime investigators, the enhancement of our unit itself. And we are trying to streamline reporting as well.” headtopics.com

