'Large-scale' demonstrations related to Israel-Hamas war expected this weekend, police say

Toronto police say residents should be aware that a number of "large-scale" demonstrations are scheduled to take place across the city on Saturday and Sunday.Toronto Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue gave advance notice to residents on Friday, saying many 'large-scale' demonstrations are expected in the city this weekend and the public will see an increase in police presence.
"We will always aggressively pursue any alleged or suspected cases of hate crime or violence in our city," she added. "Anyone whose behaviour crosses the line from lawful demonstration to criminality can expect to be arrested."
The majority of demonstrations will be in the downtown core, but Pogue declined to say where and when exactly and who is organizing the events.Some organizers have obtained permits for their demonstrations, while others have not, she added. Permits help police to respond but police will respond regardless, she said.
"I know there was a concern about these people in the cars driving through specific neighbourhoods," she said. On Friday, police said a 40-year-old Toronto woman was arrested and charged after she was accused of a "hate-motivated" assault in the area of Bay Street and Richmond Street on Wednesday.
