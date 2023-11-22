Landslide in Alaska Kills Girl, Injures Woman, and Leaves Five Missing

A landslide in southeast Alaska killed a girl, injured a woman, and left five people missing as it destroyed three homes in a remote fishing community. Search and rescue teams are using cadaver-sniffing dogs and heat-sensing drones to locate the missing individuals. The landslide occurred during a rainstorm near Wrangell, Alaska. One girl was found dead, and a woman was rescued and is receiving medical care.





ottawasuncom » / 🏆 4. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Airstrike kills 13 members of Gazan teen's familyAirstrike kills 13 members of Gazan teen's family

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

B.C. town wants answers after landslide knocks out power for nearly 4 daysNearly 400 residents of the Kootenays village of Lardeau Valley also left without phones

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she's in shock after averted Horizon Air disasterPORTLAND, Ore.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she's in shock after averted Horizon Air disasterPORTLAND, Ore.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she's in shock after averted Horizon Air disasterPORTLAND, Ore.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she's in shock after averted Horizon Air disasterPORTLAND, Ore.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »