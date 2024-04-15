Lamborghini Introduces Final Edition of V-10 Powered Huracan

The Italian exotic brand will build just 10 of the Huracan STJ and calls it"the pinnacle of performance achieved in the Huracan family's history."
The Huracan is set to be replaced by a new supercar featuring a hybrid powertrain by the end of 2024, Lamborghini said. The rear-wheel-drive Huracan STJ has 631 hp and is based on the already extreme Huracan STO. Lamborghini gave the STJ an aerodynamic package developed by its Squadra Corse motorsports team, adjustable racing-derived shock absorbers and race tires.
The Huracan STJ will be offered in two exterior options: a blue body with a black roof and red and white details or a gray body with a black roof along with red and white details.Lamborghini is hybridizing its portfolio. The internal combustion engine versions of the Urus SUV, along with the Huracan, are sold out until the end of production.
The Revuelto plug-in hybrid supercar, the Aventador's successor, combines three electric motors with a V-12 engine to produce 1,001 hp and has a yearslong waitlist.
Lamborghini Huracan Final Edition V-10 Hybrid Supercar
