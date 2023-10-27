Lakes in Yoho, Kootenay National Parks closed due to suspected whirling disease

All waterbodies and shorelines in the parks will be closed until March 31, 2024, effective Thursday, according to a Parks Canada news release.

Parks officials reported a suspected case of whirling disease in Emerald Lake, located in Yoho National Park, on Sept. 20.that affects some fish, but does not present health risks for people or other mammals.

At the time, Emerald Lake, Peaceful Pond, Lone Duck Pond and the Emerald River shorelines, water bodies, and tributaries were closed until further notice. After further investigation, officials discovered suspected cases of whirling disease in Kicking Horse River, Wapta Lake, Finn Creek, Monarch Creek and the confluence of Emerald River and the Kicking Horse River. headtopics.com

“Aquatic invasive species pose a significant threat to the health of national parks and vital aquatic ecosystems,” Parks Canada said in a news release. “These species disrupt and irreversibly damage aquatic ecosystems, affecting vulnerable species at risk.”Parks Canada said the risk factors for spreading the disease include the movement of fish, mud/sediment, aquatic vegetation, and water, according to a

