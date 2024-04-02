Lakers Face Struggling Raptors in Toronto

The Los Angeles Lakers make their only trip of the season to Toronto on Tuesday to take on a struggling Raptors team. Toronto has lost 13 games in a row and is close to matching their franchise record of 17 straight losses. The Raptors will face a tough challenge against the Lakers, who are fighting for a playoff spot in the competitive Western Conference. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are questionable for the game due to injuries, and the Lakers' busy schedule adds to the uncertainty.

The Lakers will be looking for a win to improve their playoff chances

