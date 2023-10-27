Lakeridge Health recognized with three awards from Trillium Gift of Life Network

Lakeridge Health is being recognized with three awards from Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network (TGLN)) – Ontario’s organ and tissue donation agency, as part of their 2022/2023 Hospital Achievement Awards.

This past year, Lakeridge Health supported five organ donors, which led to 22 organ transplants, saving 18 lives. Additionally, there were 94 tissue donors, enhancing the lives of many others.for meeting or exceeding the target percentage of potential organ donors who went on to become actual donors set by TGLN. This is Lakeridge Health’s seventh time receiving this award.

. This award recognizes hospitals for demonstrating leading practices by facilitating an organ donation discussion with eligible patients and their families at end of life. Lakeridge Health has achieved a 100 per cent eligible approach rate – exceeding the target of 90 per cent set by TGLN. headtopics.com

“We are so proud of our teams here at Lakeridge Health for the work they do to make an impact in organ and tissue donation in Ontario, while demonstrating the highest level of compassion and care for individuals and families in challenging circumstances,” said Dr. Randy Wax, Chief of Staff, Lakeridge Health. “We are committed to educating and raising awareness for organ and tissue donation as the need for donors grows in Ontario.

“Organ and tissue donation is an incredible act of selflessness, and we thank and honour the individuals and families who made the life-saving decision to give the gift of life,” added Cynthia Davis, President and CEO, Lakeridge Health. “It’s remarkable to witness this generosity, and the immense difference it makes in the lives of those in need. headtopics.com

Read more:

DurhamRadioNews »

Artificial intelligence in health care being discussed at NL Health Services annual summitNewfoundland and Labrador Health Services held its 2023 Innovation Summit this week. This year’s theme is ‘Reimagining Patient-Centred Care through Innovation and Research.’ On Thursday and Friday, the summit focused on the role of artificial intelligence in health care. Read more ⮕

Mississauga physician received antisemitic 'death threat': hospitalTrillium Health Partners said one of its staff received an antisemitic death threat on Tuesday, and police are now investigating. Read more ⮕

Sam Asghari Reacts To Britney Spears Calling Him A 'Gift From God' In Her MemoirJaz Tolliver is a Trends Reporter for the HuffPost. Previously, she was a Reporter/News Producer for the USA Today Network, where her stories ran across digital and print platforms among newspapers in 43 U.S. states. Jaz has written for the Seattle Times, WPBF 25 News, Boca Magazine, and more. Read more ⮕

Air France-KLM CEO Calls Dutch Flight Cap ‘Total Gift’ to RivalsThe head of Air France-KLM lashed out at the Dutch government’s decision to cap air traffic in Amsterdam, saying it will just result in flights going elsewhere. Read more ⮕

Minister Osborne to Attend Health Innovation SummitMinister of Health and Community Services Tom Osborne will speak at Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services’ Innovation Summit today. The event will take place at the Health Innovation Acceleration Centre beginning at 9:00 a.m. The Health Innovation Summit ends today. It has been ongoing all week. Read more ⮕

New Burnaby Hospital mental health unit — still being built — receives $100K donationThe first phase of redevelopment is set to be completed by 2025 — five years after a fire destroyed the department. Read more ⮕