Lakehead launches reusable container loan program

THUNDER BAY — Lakehead University has launched a reusable container loan program it hopes will help put a lid on campus food waste.

The reusable containers can be kept for up to two weeks, and students collect points toward free food and drinks when they return them within 48 hours, when they're washed and returned to use.The transition to reusables comes with a stick, as well as a carrot: a new charge of 50 cents for disposable cups and a dollar for takeout containers, which university leaders hope will incentivize strong uptake.

Lakehead also hopes the system will catch on beyond its own campus, said Aynsley Klassen, the university’s sustainability coordinator. “This is one step that Lakehead can to contribute and also show the rest of the city this program is possible. We’re creating easy ways for people to do the right thing.”“It's really user friendly, it's free for users,” she said. “It moves us forward in our sustainability plan.” headtopics.com

Klassen shared estimates that 1.6 billion disposal coffee cups end up in landfill each year in Canada alone. Heleena Stephens, Lakehead’s acting director of food services, expects the new program to prove popular, in part because students tend to be concerned about the environment.

Varsha, a PhD physics student, was happy to give the program a try as it launched Wednesday, saying it’s challenging to consistently bring her own reusable cup. She called convenience crucial for uptake, since students are often on-the-go in between classes and assignments. headtopics.com

Read more:

tbnewswatch »

Nearly all free food service users at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay are international studentsFaraz Khorsandi is completing his masters in engineering at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont. He came to Canada from Iran and says the top concern among international students is housing. Read more ⮕

Cape Breton University's 2023 Mawio'mi celebrates Mi'kmaq cultureExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Cape Breton University's 2023 Mawio'mi celebrates Mi'kmaq cultureExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

French-language university heads criticize tuition hike for non-Quebec studentsTuition for new students from other provinces would increase from about $9,000 to around $17,000 starting next fall under the Quebec government plan Read more ⮕

French-language university heads criticize tuition hike for non-Quebec studentsThe open letter published in La Presse also criticizes what it describes as characterizations of non-Quebec students as 'cash cows' and threats to the French language. Read more ⮕

Driver pleads guilty over 2021 crash that killed two University of B.C. studentsVANCOUVER — The BC Prosecution Service says a Vancouver man accused in the dangerous driving deaths of two University of British Columbia students has pleaded guilty. Read more ⮕