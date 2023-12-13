Laid-off Domtar Espanola Workers Find Jobs in Northeastern Ontario

Many laid-off Domtar Espanola pulp and paper workers have landed mining and manufacturing jobs across northeastern Ontario, said Espanola Mayor Doug Gervais. Job recruiters descended on the town this fall looking to siphon off skilled trades people after the South Carolina-based forest products company announced on Sept. 6 that it was halting operations and putting the facility up for sale. The pulp and paper plant is 70 kilometres west of Sudbury. The pulp mill was idled on Oct. 4.

The last bale of paper went on the door at the end of November. In announcing the Dec. 12 opening of an employment “action centre” in Espanola, the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development said 484 workers are impacted by the closure. In an interview with Northern Ontario Business, Gervais said when he talks to family members and former mill workers, many have landed jobs up the road in Sudbury while others are doing the long commute, two weeks in and out, to new jobs in the regio





