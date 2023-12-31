Lagarde Says Euro Gives Greater Sovereignty in a Turbulent World

The European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde, has stated that the euro provides greater sovereignty in a turbulent world. She emphasized the importance of the euro as a global currency and its role in promoting stability and economic growth. Lagarde's comments come amidst ongoing discussions about the future of the eurozone and its position in the global economy.





