Labour Talks with Detroit Three Automakers End with Tepid Support

One of Canada's most highly anticipated set of labour talks in years wrapped up this week, but there's no victory parade planned. Unifor's marathon three months of high profile contact talks with the Detroit Three automakers — where gains and losses often set the tone for other industries — instead ended with a tepid 60 per cent vote of support from Stellantis production workers Monday, before the union quickly moved on to other labour fights in a year that's been full of them.
"It seems like every week we have another strike deadline that we're facing. This has been a very big bargaining year for us," said Lana Payne, national president of Unifor in an interview. But while the union has seen some 85,000 members at the bargaining table this year, expectations were especially high for the nearly 20,000 who work at Stellantis, Ford Motor Co. and General Motor
Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
AUTONEWSCANADA: Stellantis Plans to Return Ontario Assembly Plants to Three Shifts by 2026 Stellantis has announced plans to return its assembly plants in Brampton and Windsor, Ontario, to three shifts by 2026. However, workers in Brampton may be off the job for nearly two years due to a lengthy retooling process. The Windsor Assembly Plant will continue to assemble the Chrysler Pacifica and will also produce the next generation of Dodge muscle cars on the new STLA Large platform.
Source: AutoNewsCanada | Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »
Source: CP24 | Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »
Source: globeandmail | Read more »
Source: ctvottawa | Read more »