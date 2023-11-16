Labour Talks with Detroit Three Automakers End with Tepid Support

One of Canada's most highly anticipated set of labour talks in years wrapped up this week, but there's no victory parade planned. Unifor's marathon three months of high profile contact talks with the Detroit Three automakers — where gains and losses often set the tone for other industries — instead ended with a tepid 60 per cent vote of support from Stellantis production workers Monday, before the union quickly moved on to other labour fights in a year that's been full of them.

"It seems like every week we have another strike deadline that we're facing. This has been a very big bargaining year for us," said Lana Payne, national president of Unifor in an interview. But while the union has seen some 85,000 members at the bargaining table this year, expectations were especially high for the nearly 20,000 who work at Stellantis, Ford Motor Co. and General Motor

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AUTONEWSCANADA: Stellantis Plans to Return Ontario Assembly Plants to Three Shifts by 2026 Stellantis has announced plans to return its assembly plants in Brampton and Windsor, Ontario, to three shifts by 2026. However, workers in Brampton may be off the job for nearly two years due to a lengthy retooling process. The Windsor Assembly Plant will continue to assemble the Chrysler Pacifica and will also produce the next generation of Dodge muscle cars on the new STLA Large platform.

Source: AutoNewsCanada | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Canadian Tire cuts jobs as economic downturn affects consumer spendingCanadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has cut about three per cent of its workforce in its fourth quarter as tougher economic times weigh on consumer's willingness to spend. The retailer said Thursday that it also won't fill most of its current job vacancies, resulting in a further reduction of three per cent.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

CP24: Two-thirds of Canadians have negative impression of Trudeau, half want him to resign: surveyAlmost two in three Canadians have a negative impression of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and half want him to resign before the next election, a new survey suggests.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

GLOBALCALGARY: Coal mine in Alberta under review after rock wall instabilitiesAlberta’s energy regulator is currently reviewing practices at a coal mine in the province after three rock wall instabilities, including one that partially buried heavy equipment and its operator.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Canadian and U.S. Committees on China Relations Hold Joint MeetingThe Commons Special Committee on Canada -China Relations and the U.S. House committee on the Chinese Communist Party held a joint meeting to discuss important issues such as forced labour in Xinjiang and supporting Taiwan. The meeting aims to strengthen cooperation between the two committees.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

CTVOTTAWA: Ontario to Prohibit Unpaid Trial Shifts and Strengthen Restaurant Tipping RegulationsOntario is set to explicitly prohibit unpaid trial shifts for workers in the restaurant and hospitality sector with additional regulations on restaurant tipping. The Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development David Piccini, announced the forthcoming changes on Tuesday.

Source: ctvottawa | Read more »