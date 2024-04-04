Konica Minolta Plans to Cut 2,400 Jobs Worldwide

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Konica Minolta Inc. jumped as much as 9.2% after the Nikkei reported the office equipment maker plans to slash 2,400 jobs worldwide.A Million Simulations, One Verdict for US Economy: Debt Danger Ahead The maker of photocopiers and medical diagnostic imaging systems will slash headcount at overseas production facilities for its office equipment as well as sales subsidiaries, the Nikkei said Thursday without attribution.

Konica Minolta, which dates back to 1873, was an early innovator in cameras and photo materials. It later diversified into copiers and health care equipment. Its shares remain far below the level of the 2000s. The stock is down more than 50% over the past five years.Trump Sues Truth Social Company Co-Founders to Zero Them Out (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump has sued two co-founders of his newly public Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., claiming they set the company up improperly and shouldn’t get any stock in i

Shares of Konica Minolta Inc. jumped as much as 9.2% after the Nikkei reported the office equipment maker plans to slash 2,400 jobs worldwide.

