'Know what your risks are': Calgary woman who survived two heart attacks spreads heart-health awareness

"If they didn't have stents, I wouldn't be here today and I wouldn't have 20 more years with my family," Heather Evans says. Source: Heart and Stroke Foundation CanadaThat's from a new poll from the Heart and Stroke Foundation, which shows many Canadians are in the dark when it comes to the signs, symptoms and risks surrounding heart disease and stroke.

"I come from a family of eight siblings. Five of them have passed away from heart disease," Evans said. "If they didn't have stents, I wouldn't be here today and I wouldn't have 20 more years with my family."

"We still have 3.5 million Canadians living with heart disease and stroke," said Samantha Berscht, director of health policy and systems at the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Dukelow says the first preventative steps all Canadians can take is to research their family health history and learn about early diagnosis and disease management. headtopics.com

